Coco Gauff has embarassing 'TMI' moment during Australian Open interview
By Joe Lago
Coco Gauff is definitely dressed for success with her New Balance outfit at the Australian Open. Jelena Dokic, the former player who does Australian TV tennis commentary, called it "one of the best tennis outfits we've ever seen."
Dokic praised Gauff for her fashion sense during Friday's postmatch interview after the third-seeded American defeated No. 30 Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the year's first Grand Slam tournament.
Gauff was involved in the design of the body suit, which features "cool cutouts" that were inspired by her love for Marvel and its female superheroes' costumes.
"It's definitely comfortable. A lot of people wonder how I go to the bathroom in it," Gauff said. "So I did post a video on my Instagram stories."
Gauff immediately caught herself, as the sudden embarrassment washed over her amid the crowd's laughter.
"Not like actually demonstrating, but like just to get the idea," she clarified. "OK, that was TMI. Sorry, guys."
"I don't know when to shut up," Gauff added.
Gauff said she has a "vision meeting" every year with the "incredible" New Balance designers. She shares "all the ideas that I want," and they "create a design out of it."
"I just love that they're able to put my interests into my outfits," Gauff said. "Everybody knows that I like fashion."
"It is comfortable," she said. "I promise you I'm not playing in anything that's uncomfortable because performance is always No. 1."
Please, just don't share how you go No. 1 or ...
