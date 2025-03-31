Cleveland Browns owner admits team made one of the dumbest moves in NFL history
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns have about as bad of luck as a team could possibly have when it comes to selecting franchise quarterbacks, and they're most recent experiment with DeShaun Watson not only hasn't yielded wins but it's set the team back for years in terms of the amount of money they've had to pay him.
When the Browns brought in Watson on a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract there were certainly skeptics out there with the deal, but the consensus was that he might finally be the missing piece the franchise has been searching for after decades of rough quarterback play.
While the rest of the NFL has now had the opportunity to see how poorly things have gone down for Cleveland since the deal was made, even the Browns are starting to publicly acknowledge the error of their ways.
Owner Jimmy Haslam called acquiring Watson a "big swing and miss" when asked about the current state of the franchise, and even asked fans and the media to "hold us accountable" for Cleveland's on-field struggles since bringing in the former Houston Texans star.
It's very likely that after Watson's Achilles tear last season he'll never step foot on the field again for the Browns, or maybe even another NFL team, as a starting quarterback. However, given Cleveland's history of rotten play at the most important position in football it's honestly not shocking things have gone down this way.
