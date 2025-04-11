Cleveland Browns bring back fan favorite quarterback with new deal
By Tyler Reed
Being a Cleveland Browns quarterback isn't a rare thing someone can call themselves. It feels like the team has had 500 quarterbacks since they returned as an NFL franchise back in 1999.
However, there are only a few players that the Browns faithful have been proud to call their quarterback.
Back in 2023, when things seemed bleak, the Browns turned to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in hopes of the team making a magical run.
RELATED: Browns fans continue to watch in horror as Baker Mayfield shines like a diamond
The decision to turn to Flacco proved to be the best decision the team could make, as Flacco had a career renaissance with the Browns, which saw the former Super Bowl MVP lead the Browns to the postseason.
After the 2023 season, the Browns decided to part ways with Flacco, and the former Baltimore Ravens star found a home elsewhere with the Indianapolis Colts.
However, 2025 is a different time. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are reuniting with the man who bandied the fanbase together just a few short years ago.
Flacco and the Browns have agreed to a one-year deal that could see the veteran quarterback earn up to $13 million.
The Browns are facing uncertainty at quarterback with the Achilles injury to Deshaun Watson this past season.
With the NFL Draft approaching, the franchise could once again look to start over at the position. However, the team will at least have a veteran quarterback they can count on.
