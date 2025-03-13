Kenny Pickett competing for starting quarterback job should have Browns fans very worried
The Cleveland Browns' newest quarterback said something on Thursday that should make fans' absolutely terrified about their fortunes for next season.
According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Pickett told reporters during his introductory press conference he would get the chance to be Cleveland's starting quarterback next season.
"I'm excited to get back into [the AFC North] and I just think it's a great opportunity to go compete," Pickett said, while also noting he expects the team to sign another veteran quarterback, like Russell Wilson.
The idea that Pickett would be your starter, or even in the mix to be your starting quarterback, in 2025, should scare the hell out of Browns fans.
RELATED: Adam Schefter is sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers waiting game
Yes, Pickett is 15-10 as a starting quarterback. Yes, he won his singular start last season for the Eagles. But let's not act like that makes him a functional NFL starter.
This is a player who, in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured a combined 24 starts, threw a total of 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. That is not the start to touchdown ratio, or interception to touchdown ratio you want from a starting NFL quarterback.
It's barely the ratio you want from a backup NFL quarterback. He's never thrown for 2,500 yards in a season, and has cracked 300 passing yards all of once in a game, where he also managed to throw no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Make no mistake about it: Kenny Pickett is not a good NFL quarterback. He lacks the arm strength to be a truly functional NFL quarterback, and doesn't have the athleticism to make plays like a Baker Mayfield to counteract that fact. A poor man's Baker Mayfield, who took three teams and five seasons to find a functional role in an NFL offense, is not the kind of guy you want throwing passes in your offense.
If the Browns are seriously considering giving Pickett a crack at the starting gig, that's a serious problem, and basically signals that they're waving the white flag on this season. This is not a player you want anywhere near your starting job; he tops out as a mid-level backup who can maybe go out and win you a game against a bad opponent provided you don't ask him to do too much in the process.
Sure, Wilson could come in and take the job, but are we even sure he's going to sign in Cleveland? It's unclear at this point what Wilson's plan is, but I suspect he wants to play for a team with a slightly better roster than what the Browns are currently bringing to the table. Which leaves Pickett, and leaves Browns fans with the sinking feeling that it's going to be another year of misery on the shores of Lake Erie.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB:‘Overlap’ hat fiasco continues
NFL: Kyle Shanahan finally gets his guy(??)
NBA: Stephen Curry is still hungry for more
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA:Someone tell Shaq who the coach of the Pistons is