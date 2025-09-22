Cincinnati Bengals must make trade for former Pro Bowl QB to save season
By Tyler Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase doesn't deserve the punishment they have been dealt since making the Super Bowl a few seasons ago.
The team's franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, is once again dealing with a turf toe injury that will rob him of the rest of this season, more than likely.
Backup quarterback Jake Browning was thrust into the spotlight last week and led the team to a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Week 3 was a different tune.
The Bengals were mauled by the Minnesota Vikings. A 48-10 loss would have any team ready to throw in the towel, but the Bengals can salvage this season with one move: Trade for Kirk Cousins.
Is it a gamble? Yes. But what do the Bengals have to lose at this moment? Cousins is looking to prove himself after being benched for Michael Penix last season in Atlanta.
The Bengals need experience and someone who has been clutch in the big moments. The first game with Burrow went exactly how everyone expected. But if Zac Taylor and ownership want to save this season, they will have to take a risk, which is something this franchise is not known for.
This is a crucial week for the future of the franchise.
