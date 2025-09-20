Dodgers All-Star has hand fracture, putting postseason in jeopardy
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has a hairline fracture in his hand, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Smith is not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the regular season. His start to the postseason is also jeopardized by the injury, Roberts said.
MORE: Dodgers Clayton Kershaw bridged generations in his own way
The veteran had been a key to the Dodgers' lineup this season, but might not play again until October — at the earliest. Smith was batting .296 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs when he was first shut down on Sept. 9.
Smith, 30, is a three-time National League All-Star. Ben Rortvedt, whom the Dodgers acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in July, will take the lion's share of at-bats in his place.
Rortvedt, a career backup, is slashing .294/.368/.353 in 13 games since joining the Dodgers. The 27-year-old was in the minor leagues — and a .186 hitter in 209 career major league games — when the Dodgers acquired Rortvedt (and two minor league pitchers) from the Rays for reserve catcher Hunter Feduccia.
Now, Rortvedt will be expected to call pitches for one of MLB's best starting rotations as the Dodgers look to defend their World Series title.
With eight games left in the regular season, the Dodgers are all but assured of the No. 3 seed, and a first-round National League Wild Card matchup, when the playoffs begin
Smith's right hand was struck by a foul tip on Sept. 3 at PNC Park in the Dodgers' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise after an initial round of MRI, CT and x-rays.
