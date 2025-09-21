Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ hit with hefty fine over one-foot mistake on sidelines
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't stopped making headlines since their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last season. That championship spotlight shines on everyone in the organization, including one of the most recognizable figures patrolling the sidelines.
Dom DiSandro, better known as "Big Dom," has served as the Eagles' Chief Security Officer since 2011.
The NFL confirmed Sunday that DiSandro was slapped with a $75,000 fine for texting while positioned in the Eagles' bench area during a preseason game against the New York Jets.
The Eagles weren't going down without a fight, appealing the penalty by arguing DiSandro only had one foot in the restricted bench area. The league denied that appeal and kept the fine intact.
The NFL allows certain exceptions for medical staff sharing injury updates and football operations personnel handling non-competitive messages outside restricted zones. League-issued tablets for still photos are permitted, but unauthorized communication like texting can result in hefty fines or suspensions.
This isn't DiSandro's first rodeo with league discipline. He caught a $100,000 fine in 2023 after an on-field altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and was banned from the sideline for one game.
With his wallet considerably lighter after this latest penalty, DiSandro will undoubtedly watch his sideline activities more carefully moving forward.
At least he walked out of the stadium with a smile Sunday night as the Eagles mounted a comeback victory against the Los Angeles Rams, outscoring them 12-0 in the fourth quarter to showcase exactly why they remain legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Sometimes the biggest victories come after the biggest lessons.
