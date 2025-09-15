Joe Burrow gets devastating injury news crushing Bengals' 2025 hopes
By Josh Sanchez
The Cincinnati Bengals' worst fears have been confirmed. When star quarterback Joe Burrow went down in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, he was helped to the locker room by trainers, but was able to walk under his own power.
It was later revealed that he would not return with a foot injury.
As the night went on, the news started to turn more grim. Burrow was diagnosed with a turf toe injury, but was seeking further options.
MORE: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces
Now, we know the Bengals superstar will miss at least three months because his injury requires surgery. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.
Burrow was reportedly diagnosed with Grade 3 turf toe, which is a torn ligament at the base of the big toe.
It's an unfortunate development for Burrow, who has struggled with injuries over the past few years.
MORE: Patrick Mahomes reveals thoughts on interception pass to Travis Kelce against Eagles
In 2020, Burrow suffered a torn ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus which forced him to miss the remainder of the season. Burrow missed time in 2021 and 2022 with a dislocated pinky and MCL sprain, before a torn wrist ligament prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
Now, it's turf toe that will knock out one of the most injury-bitten quarterbacks in the league for the next few months. We wish Burrow a full and speedy recovery.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
NFL: NFL insider drops major update on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
RANKINGS: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
COMBAT: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
NCAAF: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
VIRAL: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces