Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase makes hilarious admission on former teammate Justin Jefferson

By Dibyendu Mondal

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after breaking away for a long run on a reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime.
The Cincinnati Bengals head north to face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 P.M. ET. We can expect an electric showdown between two of the game's brightest stars.

Former LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson will face off in what promises to be an entertaining duel. The rivalry has heated up in recent seasons, and Chase didn't hold back when asked if he'd do Jefferson's signature 'Griddy' celebration in Minnesota.

"" I mean if he doesn't want me to, I want to do it. I mean, if he doesn't want me to do it, then I'm going to do it now, purposely, yeah. I want to piss him off""

Chase said for Jefferson

Beyond trash talk, there's real history and friendship behind the fire. The two came up together at LSU and shared big moments, and that bond makes their on-field matchups more personal. Chase admitted Jefferson can be 'too big-time' for him at times, but the competitive edge between them fuels great performances rather than bad blood.

Both are among the league's best peers placed Chase No. 4 and Jefferson No. 9 in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 and Sunday's game will be another chapter. Jefferson was drafted by Minnesota in 2020, while Chase joined Cincinnati as a 2021 draft pick.

The game will also unfold without both starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow (turf toe) and J.J. McCarthy (high-ankle sprain). Chase arrives in strong form, he had 14 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown last week, for a total of 191 yards in two games. So he'll remain Cincinnati's focal point even with backup quarterback play.

