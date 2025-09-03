Rival broadcaster rips Framber Valdez's 'trash' pitch: '100 percent intentional'
A retired pitcher who now works as an analyst for the Houston Astros' American League West rivals believes Framber Valdez intentionally hit his own catcher with a pitch Tuesday.
Former Athletics pitcher turned analyst Dallas Braden wrote on his Twitter/X account that the suspicious pitch by Valdez in the Astros' game against the New York Yankees was "100 percent intentional" and "trash behavior."
The optics certainly reflected poorly on Valdez, a 31-year-old in his eighth major league season.
The Yankees loaded the bases in the fifth inning when Salazar, a rookie making his 14th major league start behind the plate, called for a pitch to Trent Grisham. He then appeared to motion to Valdez to step off the mound. Valdez threw the pitch anyway, and Grisham hit it for a grand slam.
Valdez's next pitch, to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, broke to the right. Salazar initially moved his glove to his left — often a sign that the catcher believed his pitcher was going to throw a different pitch. The 93-mph sinker hit Salazar in his midsection. In baseball parlance, this is called "getting crossed up."
The two teammates definitely got crossed up. The only question is whether it was intentional. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Astros manager Joe Espada called Valdez and Salazar into his office after the game to discuss the matter.
MORE: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild MLB brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
"Both players emerged with explanations, some differing in detail, but with one common theme: Valdez did not intentionally throw a 92.8 mph pitch toward Salazar’s chest," Rome wrote.
Braden wasn't the only retired pitcher who didn't find this explanation credible.
"I’ve crossed up a catcher or 4 in my lifetime by accident .. and before that ball even hits the catchers mitt, I’m apologizing and checking on my guy," former Astros hurler Josh Zeid wrote on Twiter/X.
Instead of checking on Salazar, Valdez simply turned his back to his catcher after the cross-up.
At best, Valdez was rude in a very public — and possibly injurious — way toward his own teammate. At worst, he intended to teach his rookie catcher a lesson by hurting him.
Valdez has strayed from his catcher's pitch-calling before. As noted by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Valdez admitted he ignored Yainer Diaz’s signals in a 2024 game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels scored nine runs, which led Espada to pair Valdez with another catcher for his following seven starts.
If Valdez is reprimanded for his latest act of improvisation, the penalty figures to be much stiffer this time.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
MLB: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade