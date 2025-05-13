Michael Jordan joins NBC’s NBA coverage team in historic return to network
In a move that merges nostalgia with media power, NBC has announced Michael Jordan will join its NBA coverage as a special contributor starting this fall. The network released a statement saying, “A legendary addition to our team. We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock.”
The announcement marks a monumental return—not just for Jordan, but for NBC, which is re-entering the NBA broadcasting landscape after years away. NBC’s new 11-year media deal, beginning with the 2025–2026 season, places it alongside ESPN and Amazon as the league's broadcast partners. TNT, a longtime staple of NBA coverage, will not be part of the new rights package.
While Jordan’s exact role has yet to be defined, his involvement brings unmatched star power. Whether he appears courtside or FaceTimes in from the golf course with picks and insights, simply having "Michael Jordan coming up next" is a ratings boon. As the transcript noted, *“Michael Jordan is the needle”—*his influence on viewership is historic.
During NBC’s original run with the NBA, Jordan helped turn basketball into a primetime phenomenon. Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals—his final game with the Bulls—remains the most-watched NBA broadcast ever, with 35.9 million viewers. Other Jordan-era games also dominate the all-time rankings.
Jordan’s return to NBC isn't just a broadcasting headline—it’s a cultural moment. His involvement reignites the golden era aura of “NBA on NBC,” blending the legacy of the '90s with the league's evolving future. For fans who remember the iconic John Tesh theme song and Jordan’s dominance, this is a full-circle moment worth celebrating.
