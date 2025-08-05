Humpback whale frighteningly crashes into fishing boat off coast of New Hampshire
By Tyler Reed
To let you in on a little bit more about who I am, you need to know that I don't mess with the ocean at any level.
There are things in that water that have made me come to terms with the idea of never sticking a toe in the water, and I'm okay with that.
A recent viral clip of a Humpback whale crashing into a fishing boat off the coast of New Hampshire lets me know that I have made the correct decision to never be on the water.
According to the Field and Stream Instagram post that shared the video, no one was hurt in the incident that saw the whale smash into a boat during its dinner time.
I'm not a whale expert, but something tells me to not be around such a large creature when it's feeding. I weigh 59,000 pounds less than a whale, and even I am annoyed when someone is around me while I eat.
Here, after all these years of watching Free Willy, I thought that whales were our bros. But social media has taught me that even Willy is a deadly predator. If someone tells me dolphins are evil, then I will be boycotting Flipper, too.
