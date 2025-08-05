National League MVP race gets major dark horse candidate in Phillies star
By Tyler Reed
MLB is a grind. We have entered the month of August in a season that starts way back in March, but the passion remains the same.
One thing about the league entering August: Front offices start to get a little squirmy when it comes to hoping their team can make the postseason.
The usual suspects are hanging around like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the favorite to win National League MVP in Shohei Ohtani. But what if there were a certain dark horse candidate for the award who is coming on strong?
According to Fanatics Sportsbook, Philadelphia Phillies power hitter Kyle Schwarber has jumped up to second in NL MVP odds.
The MLB All-Star Game hero had +6000 odds to win the award near the end of July. Now, Schwarber enters August with +600 odds.
If Schwarber can keep this pace, the league should absolutely award him the NL MVP. We're tired of seeing the same old players earn these honors. Let's spice things up. Schwarber is an electric factory at the plate and brought more eyes to the Midsummer Classic during the first-ever swing-off.
Schwarber currently leads the National League in home runs with 40 and RBIs with 94. If you're looking for a new baseball hero, then look no further than Schwarber.
