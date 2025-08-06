D’Angelo Russell snubs Los Angeles Lakers while praising Brooklyn Nets
D'Angelo Russell is now with the Dallas Mavericks, but there are two NBA franchises that he's had multiple stints with. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted DLo with the No. 2 overall pick, but he was eventually dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, where he became an All-Star.
Following that, he was with the Warriors and the Wolves before finding himself back in LA. His second stint was even more forgettable, with fans blaming Russell for much that went wrong. He then wound up back with the Nets again, and his recent interview clarifies which team he prefers.
“The organization of Brooklyn is different,” Russell said. “It’s unlike any other. The performance, team, coach, everything about Brooklyn is different than what you would expect. And I’ve been around the league, where I came from the Lakers, where the structure is not the same.
"I got to Brooklyn, where it’s all structure, and it taught me how to be a professional. I always approached the game to where I was nonchalant, and I felt like I could just wing it. They taught me how to be a professional, how to sleep, how to eat, how to recover.”
It's safe to say that these are shots fired at the Lakers organization. The suggestion that LA is a franchise that lacks professionalism compared to the Nets is wild, considering the disparity in success between the two. It's hard not to think that personal bias might be involved.
