Where to Buy Utah Mammoth Merchandise: Shop NHL Shirts, Hats, Hoodies, More
The first round of merchandise released by the team features hats, t-shirts, hoodies, collectibles, and much more.
Click on any of the images or links to order your Utah Mammoth NHL Gear now. Place your order before it is too late, as these will be in high demand.
The Utah Hockey Club was the newest addition to the NHL at the start of this hockey season, and they will now enter year two as a professional team with their new official name and logo.
After much discussion and considering the fanbase's opinions, the franchise decided to go with "Utah Mammoth" as its team name, and its new logo is already one of the best in the league.
Utah missed out on the postseason in year one, but they put on a good showing, considering it was year one for the team. They finished with 89 points and a 38-31-13 record. Things should only improve from here, as the franchise continues to establish itself, and this new look could help the cause.
