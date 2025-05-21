Live Stream Oilers vs Stars for Free: How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs West Final, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in this NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs East Final matchup at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, May 21st.
The Oilers handled their business in the last round, advancing by beating the Golden Knights in five games. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are on a mission to get back to the finals and win it this time around. They came up just short last season but seem to be the team to beat right now. They possess the offensive star power to make this a high-scoring game.
Dallas beat the Jets in Game 6 of the second round 2-1 and seems to be finding their groove, winning three of their last four games. Matt Duchene, Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, and postseason hero Mikko Rantanen will have to step up offensively in this series. It will likely turn into a battle of who can outscore the opponent rather than a defensive battle, so all of Dallas's stars must try to match the Oilers' production.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers: +110
Stars: -130
Spread: DAL -1.5 (+180)
O/U: 6.5