Is anyone having a better start to the NFL offseason than the Chicago Bears?
The Chicago Bears plucked arguably the biggest name in the head coaching carousel when they announced the hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson, who is known for his offensive creativity, has Bears fans excited about the new era of football that will be coming to Soldier Field this fall.
However, just hiring a new head coach will not be enough for a team that finished last in the NFC North this past season. The Bears have to add some talent to the roster, which is exactly what they're doing.
The Bears have started off NFL Free Agency with a bang. The organization has agreed to deals with center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
According to Spotrac, the Bears have spent over $124 million in free agency after just one day. This statistic has to make quarterback Caleb Williams excited that the franchise is making an effort.
With the addition of Dalman at center, the Bears have completed their extreme makeover of the offensive line, which includes Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.
The NFC North was no joke last season, as three teams from the division made the postseason. The Bears seem to understand the task at hand.
There have been many times that some have proclaimed the Bears are back. However, this time, it feels like the structure of the roster is heading in the right direction. Is it finally time for the "Bears are back" conversation to be a legitimate conversation?
