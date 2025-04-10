Chicago Bears legend reveals who franchise should take in NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
It's a new day for the Chicago Bears and their fanbase. This offseason, the team made the decision to hire former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the next head coach of the franchise.
Johnson has been one of the most sought-after names in the head coaching carousel for the last few years, and the Bears are the team that landed the offensive magician.
The franchise has also made some major moves this offseason in an attempt to build a strong offensive line for quarterback Caleb Williams.
Moves are being made, and for now, fans should feel pretty confident in the direction of the franchise. With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, many wonder what the Bears will do with their first selection, which will be the 10th overall pick.
In a recent interview with Kay Adams on her show 'Up & Adams,' Bears legend Devin Hester revealed what he hopes the team decides to do with that first-round pick.
Hester wants the team to find a playmaker. The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee mentioned that chaos usually takes place during those first few picks, and that the Bears should find an electric talent.
Hester would know about being a playmaker. The former Bears star is arguably the greatest special team player ever to play the game. Maybe the Bears should heed the advice of the Hall of Famer.
