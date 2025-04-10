Chicago Bears mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Ryan Poles already spent big in free agency to remake Chicago's front, but the task might not be quite done. Campbell could come in and push left tackle Braxton Jones, who is still recovering from a fractured ankle and is not signed beyond this season.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: The Bears evidently believe their roster can win now and have been aggressive to maximize that opportunity. What’s more aggressive than jumping into the top three to grab the best pass rusher in the class? Dayo Odeyingbo is a solid veteran signing, but Carter’s 93.0 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets would raise Chicago's defense into the upper echelon and is well worth the price needed to acquire him.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: I think the Bears will gamble on upside with the final pick in the top 10, a luxury afforded to the club after spending big in free agency. Ben Johnson's specialty is, of course, designing and calling plays on offense, making him all the more likely to appreciate how the highly explosive 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori can impact a passing attack.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Pro Football Network: The 10th pick may feel rich for a running back who isn’t generally considered a blue-chip talent. ... Pairing Henderson with veteran D’Andre Swift could give the Bears a familiar one-two punch reminiscent of the “Sonic and Knuckles” backfield Ben Johnson helped build in Detroit — this time with Henderson sliding into the Gibbs role.
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: Loveland and Cole Kmet would create a fun tight end room in Chicago, help the run game on the edges and give Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson another fun toy to work with in the passing game.
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: The No. 2 edge in this class is a tough call, especially if we’re lumping Jihaad Campbell and/or Jalon Walker in with that group. A case certainly could be made for Georgia’s Mykel Williams here. But Stewart (6-5, 267) is actually bigger than Williams, and nearly as long (34 1/8 arms). He’s the most athletic edge in this class not named Abdul Carter.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Offseason moves to add interior offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman should buy Caleb Williams more time to throw. Landing Warren would give the second-year quarterback another reliable target. New Bears coach Ben Johnson could line up Warren anywhere, get him the ball and let him roll to first downs after the catch.
