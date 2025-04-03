Chicago Bears mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: The Bears can keep working on their offensive line upgrades, looking at Banks to compete with and displace Braxton Jones on the left side.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Pro Football Network: His short arms are cause for some discussion, but Campbell feels like the safest offensive line pick in this draft. He’s a premier athlete with a high football IQ, refined hand usage and a powerful frame. Whether he’s a tackle or a guard, he should be an impact starter for quite some time.
Field Yates, ESPN: New coach Ben Johnson would love a player like Campbell, whose elite foot quickness and pass-protection ability fit great in his system. The Bears will likely feature plenty of zone rushing schemes in 2025.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: The Bears have done a good job improving their offensive line this offseason. The next step toward getting the most from Caleb Williams and that offense should be taking the most explosive playmaker in this draft.
Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: The Bears could bring a potentially elite offensive line into the 2025 season. While the 2025 running back class is depth-heavy, Jeanty is simply too good to pass up if he is available. His stellar career at Boise State included him posting a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade and breaking a ridiculous 325 tackles in three seasons. Chicago shouldn’t pass on a special talent like Jeanty.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Bears get their Jahmyr Gibbs for Ben Johnson after fortifying the trenches in free agency.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times last season, and while those aren’t all attributable to his blockers, the Bears’ line is in need of help.
