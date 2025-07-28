The Big Lead

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater's ex-wife slams troll X account after insensitive post

Trolls rule the internet, but Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater's ex-wife dunked on one of the most diabolical accounts after a disgusting post.

By Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers announced a mega deal with tackle Rashawn Slater over the weekend. Slater agreed to a four-year deal worth $114 million and $92 million guaranteed.

For most, this should be a celebration for a great player getting a contract that he has earned from his play on the field. However, the trolls had to chime in.

The X account known as "Dov Kleiman" had to put their own spin on the contract news by bringing up Slater's recent divorce.

Kleiman has had some pretty gross posts over the years, but bringing up a player's divorce on what should be a joyous day is beyond lame.

Thankfully, Slater's ex found the post and turned it into a dunkfest that even Shaquille O'Neal would be jealous of.

"This is deplorable. I hold nothing but support for Rashawn. His contract is not about me. I think we should focus on what’s most important here, and that is his career and his success. Please stop including me in this narrative. He deserves his moment," wrote Stassney Brown.

As it turns out, two people can be happy for each other even after they divorce. May this be the ratio that sends the Dov account into the depths of social media hell.

