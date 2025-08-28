Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman trolls tennis star at U.S. Open presser
By Josh Sanchez
American tennis star Ben Shelton breezed past Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, scoring a straight sets victory (6-4, 6-2, 6-4).
After the match, Shelton sat down to field questions from the media and received a question from a surprise guest, his girlfriend, USWNT soccer star Trinity Rodman.
Rodman asked a question poking fun at Shelton's serve, which led to a hilarious reaction when he finally realized who the person was behind the mic.
She asked, "How did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?" Shelton laughed off the question before responding, "Why did you give her a question? Let anyone in the room at this point huh?"
Shelton and Rodman had been rumored to be dating for months before publicly confirming their relationship in March 2025 after the tennis star hard-launched the relationship on Instagram.
Rodman, who stars for the United States women's national team and the Washington Spirit, has been traveling the world to support Shelton at his biggest matches.
Back on the court, Shelton is thriving and is currently the World No. 6.
Thanks to his straight set victory over Carreño, Shelton advances to the third round of the Grand Slam tournament and returns to action on Friday, August 29, against Adrian Mannarino of France.
