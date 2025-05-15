Caleb Williams' family had thoughts of 'blowing up' 2024 NFL Draft to avoid Bears
By Tyler Reed
Drama is always expected to unfold each and every year the NFL holds its draft. The 2025 NFL Draft was no different, as the story of Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round was the headline for the entire weekend.
The 2024 draft also had its drama. Apparently, that draft had more drama than fans actually realize after a revelation in Seth Wickersham's new book, 'AMERICAN KINGS'.
Wickersham's book follows the story of multiple iconic quarterbacks from the NFL, and also shares a massive story about now Chicago Bears quarterback, Caleb Williams, being really worried about playing in Chicago.
In the book, Wickersham retells a story shared by Williams' father in which the family had thoughts of blowing up the 2024 NFL Draft, as the family consulted with a lawyer on a way for Williams to get around the league's collective bargaining agreement and for him to play in the United Football League.
At the time, the Bears quarterback was only set on playing for the Minnesota Vikings; however, the family knew the Bears would not be trading that pick to a division rival.
Now, who knows how Williams feels about the direction of the franchise? The Bears did bring in the most sought-after head coaching candidate in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
It would be a lot different world if Williams' family had decided to make the decision to avoid Chicago. For this Lions fans, it would have been a fun laugh.
