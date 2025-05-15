NFL schedule maker says a new team has surpassed popularity of Dallas Cowboys
By Tyler Reed
This past Wednesday, the NFL dropped yet another appetizer for the hungriest fanbases in the entire sports world.
The 2025 NFL schedule was released, and fans around the world quickly scanned their favorite team's schedule, imagining a scenario where one could potentially run the table.
When it comes to primetime games, of course, the same players take some of those slots. The Dallas Cowboys have long been nicknamed 'America's Team' for that reason.
RELATED: Colts issue statement on controversial NFL schedule release video
However, NFL schedule maker Mike North recently made an appearance on 'Up & Adams' with Kay Adams, and he discussed that the Cowboys are no longer the most in-demand team in the league.
During their chat, North mentioned that the Kansas City Chiefs have now surpassed the Cowboys when it comes to networks wanting their regular season games.
That should come as no surprise, as the Chiefs have been the most dominant team for the last decade. It's actually crazy to think the Cowboys still have a stranglehold on the popularity of the league, because their last postseason success is probably old enough to buy beer.
Still, the people can't get enough of the Cowboys. The Chiefs have the most primetime games coming into the 2025 season with five. But the Cowboys are not that far behind, as Jerry's team will still have six primetime games.
The Cowboys and Chiefs will actually meet on Thanksgiving Day this season. CBS will be the lucky network that gets to rake in the monster ratings for that one.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach