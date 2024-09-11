Bears coach Matt Eberflus reveals why rookie Caleb Williams will shine in Week 2
By Enzo Flojo
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had a rough outing in his NFL debut, but head coach Matt Eberflus is confident that the young signal-caller will shine in Week 2. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, completed just 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards, no touchdowns, and posted a 55.7 passer rating in his first start.
However, the Bears still managed to pull off a win, largely due to a dominant performance from their defense and special teams. While Williams didn’t throw any interceptions, his overthrown passes and visible nerves highlighted the growing pains typical of a rookie’s first game. Despite the shaky start, Eberflus believes Williams has the resilience to improve week by week.
"Just the character, the man he is," Eberflus remarked, expressing confidence in Williams’ ability to bounce back. "He’s comfortable in his own skin. His teammates believe in him and trust him, and I know he’ll lean on that support to grow this week. That’s what we’re focusing on—getting better."
Eberflus isn’t just speaking from hope; he’s seen firsthand how Williams has responded to setbacks throughout his young career. That poise, combined with his natural talent, suggests a brighter performance could be on the horizon.
As the Bears prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the pressure is on for Williams to take a step forward. With the spotlight on him, Williams has the chance to prove his mettle and show why he was the top pick. If he can make incremental improvements and lean on his character, as Eberflus suggests, the Bears could be looking at the emergence of their next franchise quarterback.
