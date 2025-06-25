Red Sox pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery following off-field accident
Kutter Crawford hasn't thrown a pitch for the Boston Red Sox this season while he follows the long road back from right patellar tendinopathy. He likely won't pitch again until 2026 — for different reasons altogether.
Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that Crawford's season is "most likely" over because of an off-the-field wrist injury unrelated to baseball.
“It’s not disappointing. It’s just an accident,” Cora told reporters Wednesday in Anaheim. "It just sucks that it happened this way. I’m not going to get into details, but it wasn’t irresponsible.”
Crawford, a 29-year-old right-hander, went 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA in 33 starts last year for the Red Sox. He threw 183.2 innings and was expected to give Boston's beleaguered rotation a reliable arm as it looks to turn around its season.
The Red Sox (40-41) entered Wednesday's game against the Angels (39-40) trailing the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East. Not only did three teams separate them from the top spot in their division, they needed to leapfrog two teams — Seattle and Cleveland — to jump back in the Wild Card picture.
Now, for reasons entirely unexpected, the Red Sox are back to square one. Their starters have a 4.29 ERA this season, 22nd in MLB.
