49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once he retires from NFL
By Matt Reed
George Kittle has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL for many years, but as the San Francisco 49ers star's career starts to wind down he's already thinking about what could come next after he's no longer playing football.
RELATED: Taylor Swift makes surprising appearance with NFL players at Tight Ends University
While recently speaking with the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kittle revealed that his lifelong fandom of the WWE could potentially bring him to the entertainment business if he still feels he can risk his body following his NFL playing days.
“My only question mark with that is I so much love being a fan of WWE," Kittle said about his love for WWE and a potenial future with the company. "I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there. I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times. I don’t know what I’m doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven’t moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did.”
Kittle even mentioned Pat McAfee as an example of a former NFL player making the move into WWE, although McAfee's role in the company is primarily as a commentator and content creator.
