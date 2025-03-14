L.A. Sparks holding tryouts for male practice players has social media ready to take their shot
By Tyler Reed
We've all heard someone say this before: "I bet I could score easily on any WNBA player." Most of the time, it is said when some out of shape guy has had one too many adult beverages.
However, the statement has been repeated over and over again. Does an adult male whose only physical activity is picking up his DoorDash at the front door truly believe they can score in the WNBA?
Well, now's their chance to find out. The Los Angeles Sparks are holding tryouts for male practice players, and it could be your lucky day to prove that you can hoop.
On Saturday, April 12th, the Sparks will be looking for male practice players to assist the team during the season.
The advertisement states that the franchise is looking for players that will "Foster a secure and competitive practice environment for the LA Sparks team. Bring high energy and dedication to daily practices and shootarounds. Collaborate with the coaching staff to effectively implement and demonstrate opposing teams’ offensive and defensive systems during practice sessions."
If this sounds like something you believe you can accomplish, make sure to be at El Camino College on April 12th. Also, make sure someone films this. This is content gold just waiting to happen.
