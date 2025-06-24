Pablo Torre exposes massive NFL conspiracy to deny players guaranteed contracts
By Matt Reed
Over recent months, former ESPn reporter and investigative journalist Pablo Torre has made a living out of exposing massive sports stories, including wild tales of Bill Belichick's relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
However, Torre's most recent expose has been centered around the NFL league office and the owners because of massive collusion that has quickly become public and will certainly have the NFL Players Association asking questions.
According to the investigation, the NFL owners conspired to deny veteran players guaranteed contracts in a concerted effort after the Cleveland Browns gave star quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal after his trade from the Houston Texans.
The 61-page report, which was also broken down by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, also suggested that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sought a guaranteed contract back in 2022, and that led to team general manager Eric DeCosta asking the superstar for a list of teams that he would want to be traded to.
Ultimately, Jackson stayed with the Ravens, but that could've been a league-shattering move had Baltimore actually moved on from him.
