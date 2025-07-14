The Big Lead

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continues to support NCAA Tournament expansion

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continues to support the idea of expanding the NCAA Tournament for both the men's and women's leagues.

By Tyler Reed

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

SEC Media Days are underway as the countdown to the 2025 college football season is underway. The SEC has long called itself the cream of the crop in college football. However, last season didn't go according to plan.

Instead, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish would battle it out for a national championship, leaving the SEC on the sidelines for the biggest game of the year.

RELATED: NCAA still uncertain on expansion of men's, women's basketball tournaments

But a new year means the conference can once again attempt its stranglehold on the sport. However, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took a moment to talk about the current college basketball landscape at the start of media days.

Sankey shared on his X account his support for the expansion of the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments. Of course, he used some mumbo jumbo about the finances, while putting a spin on saying the quality of teams making the "Big Dance" is more important than the bottom line.

Can we stop pretending that we are putting more quality teams in with the expansion of the tournament? If anything, it's putting worse teams in a position they don't belong to have. The real reason for any postseason expansion is the dollar bill, ya'll. It's just a matter of time before the basketball tournaments include 100 teams.

Scared money don't make money.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub

NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James

NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp

SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC

VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar

Home/CBB