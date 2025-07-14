SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continues to support NCAA Tournament expansion
By Tyler Reed
SEC Media Days are underway as the countdown to the 2025 college football season is underway. The SEC has long called itself the cream of the crop in college football. However, last season didn't go according to plan.
Instead, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish would battle it out for a national championship, leaving the SEC on the sidelines for the biggest game of the year.
RELATED: NCAA still uncertain on expansion of men's, women's basketball tournaments
But a new year means the conference can once again attempt its stranglehold on the sport. However, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took a moment to talk about the current college basketball landscape at the start of media days.
Sankey shared on his X account his support for the expansion of the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments. Of course, he used some mumbo jumbo about the finances, while putting a spin on saying the quality of teams making the "Big Dance" is more important than the bottom line.
Can we stop pretending that we are putting more quality teams in with the expansion of the tournament? If anything, it's putting worse teams in a position they don't belong to have. The real reason for any postseason expansion is the dollar bill, ya'll. It's just a matter of time before the basketball tournaments include 100 teams.
Scared money don't make money.
