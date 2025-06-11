NCAA wants to approve drastic change ahead of next college basketball season
By Matt Reed
March Madness games could look different next season if the NCAA has its way, and based on recent comments from the organization those changes could be coming as soon as next season in the men's game.
For a long time, women's college basketball has played four quarters in their games just like in professional sports, however, the NCAA is looking to implement that same format in men's college basketball games.
According to Front Office Sports, the proposal is receiving "positive momentum" but the one sticking point that is being discussed is how college basketball will adjust its media timeouts and other stoppages.
Traditionally, men's games have had built-in stoppages for commercial breaks, especially during the second half. With many sports like the NFL, NBA and others always looking for opportunities to make money through advertising dollars, college basketball won't be immune to that same pathway as more revenue flows into the sport.
