Shilo Sanders shares Shedeur misses his brother as they start their NFL journey
By Tyler Reed
Rookies around the NFL are getting their first taste of competition at the next level as rookie camps have started around the league.
Of course, one of the biggest names from the 2025 draft class is new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders was predicted to be a first round selection prior to the start of the draft; however, the former Colorado quarterback did not hear his name called until the fifth round.
Shedeur isn't the only member of the Sanders family who is beginning their NFL journey. Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not being drafted.
Recently, Shilo spoke with the media about his relationship with his brother, Shedeur. During the interview, Shilo mentioned that his brother misses him, because he calls every morning at 6 AM.
The brothers spent two seasons together at Colorado, and now, they are getting the chance to live the same dream their father had: to play in the NFL.
Before playing at Colorado, Shilo spent two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Now, the former Colorado safety will be fighting for a spot in the Buccaneers' secondary.
The road to the NFL that Shedeur had to take was not the one expected. However, now, both Sanders brothers have a chance to prove all the doubters wrong.
