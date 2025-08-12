Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the NFL this offseason after drafting Shedeur Sanders and looking to rebuild their franchise in a competitive AFC North division, but one of the team's cornerstone defensive stars has also had himself an intriguing summer.
According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, defensive end Myles Garrett was cited by police for driving 40 miles per hour over the speed limit early Saturday morning after Cleveland arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina for their game against the Carolina Panthers.
Garrett reportedly was traveling at least 100 miles per hour on a highway just hours before kickoff of their NFL preseason game, and the incident comes just two months after Sanders was pulled over for a similar infraction back in Ohio.
The veteran NFL pass rusher has had a history of vehicular incidents after he crashed his Porsche back in 2022, which forced him to miss a regular season game.
