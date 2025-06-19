NFL fans shocked by Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders during speeding ticket stop
By Matt Reed
The NFL world has become obsessed with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders despite falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns, but while his success on the field has been a talking point during offseason training camp he's also made some unwanted headlines recently.
RELATED: NFL legend Adrian Peterson gets into fistfight at Houston poker night
Sanders was pulled over recently by cops after being clocked at over 100 miles per hour in his car, but that wasn't the major takeaway for a lot of fans after bodycam footage was released.
NFL fans were quick to point out how patient and polite Sanders was during the incident, where he was driving well over the speed limit outside of Cleveland, Ohio.
The Browns rookie is currently in a fierce battle with four other quarterbacks on the Cleveland roster to make the team this season, including another rookie in Dillon Gabriel, but based on recent reports from those following the organization it appears Sanders has a great shot to make the team.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl