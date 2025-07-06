Houston Rockets trade young star in eventful offseason
There are a few teams that have made big moves already during the offseason, but almost none have very clearly upgraded to the same level that the Houston Rockets have. Adding Kevin Durant will always make any team vastly better, but that's not all they have done.
The Rockets have made great use of NBA free agency to add depth, signing Dorian Finney-Smith and bringing back Clint Capela. And with a lot of players coming in, they have still managed to gain a few more assets by trading away one of their young players.
"The Houston Rockets are trading Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania reported. "The deal gives Whitmore a tremendous opportunity for an increased role as he turns 21 on Tuesday and returns to the DMV area."
Cam Whitmore came into the 2023 NBA Draft with a lot of expectations. Many thought that he would go as high as 4th overall, although that never came to fruition. Instead, he was selected by Houston with the 20th overall pick.
Many thought this would prove to be a huge steal and that Whitmore might develop into a starter, but the Rockets being unexpectedly good has meant he hasn't enjoyed consistent playing time. Cam averaged 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in two years with the Rockets.
This move works for both the player and the franchise. He will get a chance to finally showcase his full potential in Washington, while the Rockets get some assets to potentially make another move at the trade deadline as they look to win it all next season.
