NBA insider reveals Indiana Pacers didn’t want to pay Myles Turner despite Finals run
The Indiana Pacers just finished a fairytale run in the NBA playoffs, nearly grabbing their first championship in franchise history. While Game 7 ended in disappointment, the mood in Indiana after the season has been one of belief that this team can get back to the biggest stage.
Yet, even as Pacers fans are still processing this run, the first key piece of the roster has already left. One day after the free agency period began, it was announced that Myles Turner would be signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. And with people wondering why, the reasoning has also come to light.
RELATED: Damian Lillard ‘elated’ after Milwaukee Bucks waived him
Turner, the longest tenured Pacer, made it known he wished to remain in Indiana," Shams Charania reported on X.
"Since the Game 7 exit, Turner’s reps pushed to get a deal done. Ultimately, Indiana’s aversion to the tax, which grew after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury, allowed the Bucks to get the new franchise center."
Turner was the longest-tenured Pacer, having been with the team since he was drafted with the 11th overall pick in 2015. He was one of the faces of their championship run, and someone fans wanted to see rewarded for having stuck by the franchise for a decade through good times and bad.
This move will frustrate fans and Turner's teammates alike, but it might not be the worst for him. The Bucks want him bad enough to have waived Damian Lillard to make room. That has to inspire confidence. The thought of Myles playing alongside Giannis is an exciting prospect for all fans.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
CBB: EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
NFL: Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
MMA: UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
VIRAL: Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'