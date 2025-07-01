Giannis Antetokounmpo confused by Bucks waiving Damian Lillard
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has been a no days off league since the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Fans have been given plenty to talk about from the NBA Draft and the chaotic start to free agency. One team that has definitely made waves this offseason has been the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have reportedly agreed to a deal with former Pacers star Myles Turner. The move had many in the fanbase excited. That was until they realized what they were losing in the process.
To free up space for their new deal with Turner, the Bucks have decided to waive Damian Lillard, in what is now the largest wave in NBA history.
The move was a shocker when it was announced, especially to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took to X to share his confusion on the move.
Antetokounmpo shared a photo of himself celebrating the Bucks' championship win back in 2021, with the caption, " I don't know what's going on right now, man."
Shortly after the news of Lillard being waived went public, Chris Haynes reported that Antetokounmpo was not happy with the move. It's long been rumored that the Bucks star could potentially move on from Milwaukee. A move like this could be the catalyst behind that.
