Shams Charania shares massive Jimmy Butler injury update ahead of Warriors Game 3
The Golden State Warriors suffered a concerning blow in their Game 2 loss against the Houston Rockets. Going for a rebound under his basket, Jimmy Butler got caught in an awkward position midair when Amen Thompson fell into him as he came down.
The Warriors star landed hard on his back and missed the rest of the game with a pelvic contusion. Since his arrival before the trade deadline, Butler has been immense for the Warriors, helping them make a playoff push and returning the franchise to winning ways. Ahead of Game 3, Shams Charania provided a huge update on his injury.
"Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN," Charanis said in his post. "This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage."
It will be heartening for Warriors fans to know that Butler has avoided any significant damage. However, a muscle contusion is far from ideal. Their series against the Rockets has proven to be quite physical, and a hobbled Butler could be enough to cost Golden State dearly.
Butler had 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals in GSW's Game 1 win, and his absence was severely felt in Game 2 when he got injured after playing for just eight minutes. If he can make his return after a few days out, the Warriors have to ensure they can hold on and keep the series competitive until he can play once again.
