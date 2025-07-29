Bomani Jones calls Josh Allen's MVP win a 'participation trophy type thing'
By Tyler Reed
The list of talent currently at quarterback in the AFC is a list that fans may never see again once this era finishes their time on the field.
Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow are all top-five quarterbacks, and all vying for the same conference title every season.
Last year, it was Mahomes who once again hoisted the AFC crown, but a Divisional Round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens may have decided the winner of the MVP.
In a recent episode of "The Right Time with Bomani Jones", the legendary "Around the Horn" guest went all in on the NFL writers awarding Allen the MVP Award over Jackson.
“The writers wanted to be nice to Josh Allen. That’s the only reasonable explanation for how it is that Lamar Jackson can be first team All-Pro and Josh Allen win the MVP.”
Jones calls Allen's MVP win a participation trophy-like event. I understand the disagreement on Allen winning the award. But just like the NBA, the NFL has made its MVP Award into a popularity contest.
The league doesn't want the same player winning the award all the time. If they did, Patrick Mahomes would have 8 MVPs. The MVP is no longer given to the best player in the league.
You could make the argument that a running back should have won the award in 2023 and this past season. However, giving it to a quarterback means a face of the league has won the award. Money talks, baby.
