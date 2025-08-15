BMW Championship tee times 2025: Round 2 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour prepares to enter a busy weekend in the Baltimore suburbs on Friday morning, with the second round of the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, as the cut approaches.
It is the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Entering Friday's Round 2 action, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre leads the field by three strokes after an incredible 8-under in the opening round. Tommy Fleetwood of England sits in second place at 5-under.
Within striking distance of the lead is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who currently sits at No. 3 on the leaderboard at 4-under.
Coverage of the second round of the 2025 BMW Championship will be available on the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET, while live streaming will be available all day via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the second round on Friday, August 15, is available below (all times Eastern).
2025 BMW Championship Round 2 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
9:21 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day
9:32 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
9:43 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
9:54 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
10:05 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
10:16 a.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
10:27 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
10:43 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
10:54 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
11:05 a.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
11:16 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
11:27 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
11:38 a.m. – J.T. Poston
11:54 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
12:05 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
12:16 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
12:27 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
12:38 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
12:49 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
1:16 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
1:27 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
1:38 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
1:49 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English
2:00 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler
