Bill Belichick brought a massive hip hop star to North Carolina football practice
By Matt Reed
North Carolina football has an immense amount of pressure to win games now that they have one of the biggest coaches on the planet, and Bill Belichick is seemingly trying to show prospects and his current players that he's evolved and become a cooler coach over the years.
Prior to taking the UNC job, Belichick started to show his personality a bit more while he was appearing on ESPN across a variety of shows, but since taking over the Tar Heels he looks to be changing his ways to adapt to the landscape of college football.
That included recently inviting hip hop sensation Lil Wayne to a North Carolina practice, which had his players understandably star struck.
Especially now that we're in the age of NIL money controlling where players decide on playing and social media prevalent in player's lives, Belichick has smartly evolved as he tries to make the Tar Heels competitive in the ACC during his first season.
However, Belichick did make waves in March when announced that he'd be keeping one of his long-standing traditions from the New England Patriots of not allowing players to choose their numbers until they've completed training camp.
