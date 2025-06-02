NFL star Christian McCaffrey trolls USC fan during autograph signing
By Matt Reed
Christian McCaffrey may be one of the biggest names in the NFL, but before he joined the league nine years ago the running back was a huge star in college football while competing with the Stanford Cardinal.
RELATED: Deion Sanders opens up about hurtful pre-NFL Draft attacks on sons
To this date, McCaffrey is still loyal to his alma mater, and during a recent autograph signing the San Francisco 49ers RB made sure he let a fan from a rival school know where he went. During an encounter with a USC Trojans fan, McCaffrey didn't hold back after being asked to sign a hat.
McCaffrey had some fun with the fan after he approached and noticed that the sequence was filmed though. The former Cardinal said, "I'm not signing that. You know what I'll put? I'll look up the score of the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2015."
The 49ers star was alluding to the championship game where Stanford came away with a 41-22 win over USC and McCaffrey was named the MVP of the encounter to cap off the regular season.
