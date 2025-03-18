Cincinnati Bengals make bold move, extend star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
In a surprising turn of events, the Cincinnati Bengals—historically known for their frugality—have made a significant financial commitment by signing long-term extensions for both Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This move signals a shift in the franchise’s philosophy as they aim to remain competitive in the AFC.
Ja'marr Chase, a perennial top-tier wide receiver, signed a four-year, $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at $40.3 million per season. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins secured a four-year, $115 million contract, ensuring that the Bengals retain one of the most formidable receiving duos in the NFL.
While the extensions solidify the team's offensive core alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, they raise concerns about the Bengals’ ability to maintain a balanced roster. Cincinnati’s defense struggled last season, and they allowed standout pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to explore options elsewhere. Additionally, offensive line issues continue to threaten Burrow’s durability.
With significant cap space allocated to three key offensive players, the Bengals must now navigate roster-building challenges strategically. The 2025 NFL Draft will be crucial, as the team needs to find affordable talent to reinforce both the defense and the offensive line.
Competing in the AFC North, one of the league’s toughest divisions, Cincinnati cannot afford another slow start. While Chase and Higgins’ extensions are justified, the Bengals’ Super Bowl aspirations will ultimately hinge on addressing their lingering roster deficiencies.
