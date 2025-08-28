Taylor Townsend takes high road during Jelena Ostapenko US Open spat in viral video
By Josh Sanchez
One of the stories to come out of Wednesday's action at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, was the heated match between American tennis star Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
Ostapenko, the No. 25 seed, was frustrated at the end of the match after getting beaten in straight sets, and exchanged words with Townsend after the match. Townsend revealed in her post-match interview that Ostapenko was speaking down to her about her education and behavior, despite Ostapenko being the one to lose her cool.
Townsend said Ostapenko accused her of having "no class and education," while saying the match result would be different outside of the United States.
A new angle of the verbal spat has gone viral and shows Townsend taking the high road while Ostapenko continues to chatter as the American was walking away.
"You need to learn how to take a loss better," Townsend tells Ostapenko. "Thank you so much. Great job. Great play."
After the match Ostapenko took to social media to defend herself against racism allegations for some of the language she used to describe Townsend.
"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was never racist I my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from," Ostapenko wrote on Instagam Stories.
"There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you, you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent."
Unfortunately for Ostapenko, she will watch the rest of the tournament from home, while Townsend will return to action on Friday, August 29, against the No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva.
