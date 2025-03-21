Aaron Rodgers spotted at Steelers' facility, new contract incoming?
The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers rumor took a huge step forward Friday.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rodgers was spotted at the Steelers' team facility Friday, "an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources."
NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported earlier this week that the Steelers felt they were "getting closer" to resolving their quarterback situation.
It doesn't get much closer than the team facility.
Rodgers, 41, completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the New York Jets in 2024. He also played in all 17 regular season games despite being only one year removed from a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season.
Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are currently listed as the only quarterbacks on the Steelers' roster. Russell Wilson is a free agent, while Justin Fields is off the market, having signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets.
During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Steelers made an attempt to re-sign Fields.
“Last week or a week and a half ago, they put together an offer for Justin Fields that I was told was very competitive with what the Jets offered him, which was close to two years, $40 million with $30 million guaranteed,” he said. “Something went off where he chose the Jets, and he must’ve felt the love more from the Jets than he did the Steelers, who essentially benched him last year for Russell Wilson.”
Rodgers might not be Pittsburgh's first choice at QB1 for next season, but it makes sense that they would look to strike quickly after losing out on Fields. Stay tuned.
