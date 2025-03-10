Pittsburgh Steelers need to go all in with Aaron Rodgers
By Tyler Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time in making a move for former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
On Sunday, the Steelers made a deal for a second-round pick to bring Metcalf to the Steel City, where the receiver signed a 5-year, $150 million deal.
The Steelers have added a physical receiver like Metcalf with another no-nonsense receiver in George Pickens. Now, the team needs someone to throw the football to them.
NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that the Steelers do have an interest in bringing in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers hit the market after the New York Jets' new head coach, Aaron Glenn, decided the franchise was ready for a fresh start.
The former Green Bay Packers star is in need of a fresh start himself. Rodgers was supposed to be the Jets' savior, and in his first game with the franchise, an Achilles injury derailed the possibility of that ever happening.
For the Steelers, the franchise is ready to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson but still are optimistic about the future for Justin Fields.
Fields showed glimpses this past season as to why the Chicago Bears once thought he was the future of their franchise.
Schefter reports that Fields wants to weigh all his options before making a decision on his future. However, the Steelers are making it hard for Fields to pass up the opportunity to stay, as the team has the weapons to be a great offense next season.
