Baltimore sports writing legend passes away
Longtime Baltimore Orioles beat writer and official scorer Jim Henneman passed away Thursday, the team announced. He was 89.
“Henny’s friendly demeanor, words of wisdom, and historical anecdotes will be dearly missed," the Orioles said in a statement. "We are all better for knowing him and are eternally grateful for his dedication to the Orioles for more than eight decades. The Camden Yards’ press box will forever bear his name and be a welcoming place to remember and recognize his life and legacy.”
In January 2024, the team surprised Henneman by naming the press box in his honor.
“Being able to hang with you guys this long is an unbelievable blessing,” Henneman said at the surprise party to rename the press box, via MASN's Roch Kubatko. “I admire every one of you.”
A Baltimore native, Henneman attended Calvert Hall College and Loyola College in Maryland.
A sportswriting career that spanned eight decades began in 1958 at the Baltimore News-Post, which became the Baltimore News American in the early 1960s. The Orioles had moved to Baltimore from St. Louis just four years prior.
Henneman later spent 15 years as the Orioles beat reporter at The Baltimore Sun, part of a lengthy career surrounding the team. He also authored a book about the Orioles in 2015 called "Baltimore Orioles: 60 Years of Orioles Magic."
