Former Knicks, Bulls, Warriors star joins MLB Network for special 'Crawsover' broadcast
Jamal Crawford, a 20-year NBA veteran and Seattle Mariners fan, is hopping on MLB Network to kick off the new season of MLB Tonight: Clubhouse Edition at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Crawford is joining 2016 World Series Champion Dexter Fowler, MLB Network host Matt Vasgersian, and special guest Ken Griffey Jr. for the unscripted whiparound show on a busy night in MLB, with up to 13 games in progress.
MORE: Boston Red Sox's new City Connect jerseys are a monstrosity
Fowler and Crawford teamed up together for three Courtside Crawsover alt-cast shows this past NBA season.
The telecast is the first of two specials featuring the duo and is a production partnership with Courtside Crawsover.
MORE: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Jamal, Matt and MLB Network for a night like this,” Fowler said via a release from MLB Network. “Getting the chance to talk baseball with some of the biggest stars and find out how they fell in love with the game will be great. Jamal has a passion for baseball and we’re always going back-and-forth on different stuff happening in the game, so it’ll be fun for fans to see a little bit of that.”
“I’ve always loved the crossover appeal of every sport,” Crawford said via the release. “There’s something special about watching elite athletes compete — whether it’s on the field or on the court, that level of intensity gets me hyped. That’s the kind of energy Dex and I are excited to bring to the broadcasts — bridging worlds, celebrating greatness and connecting fans through the universal language of competition.”
MORE: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
Since retiring from the NBA in 2020, Crawford has gone on to contribute as an on-air analyst to TNT and MSG Network. A first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2000, Crawford also played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
A three-time Sixth Man Award winner, Crawford is set to be a lead game analyst across NBC and Peacock starting this October.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: 10 NBA Stars who could be traded this offseason — and why it matters
NFL: NFL vote will decide if stars can play flag football in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
SPORTS MEDIA: Netflix documentary shows 'The Fall of Favre' is a scandal in motion
VIRAL: Pope Leo XIV receives custom Bears jersey from Vice President Vance