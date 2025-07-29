Joe Flacco's kids hilariously roast Super Bowl champion quarterback
By Matt Reed
Joe Flacco might be past his NFL prime, but the veteran quarterback has had more than his fair share of successes at the professional level. Unfortunately for him, that doesn't seem to impress his children very much.
Flacco is a Super Bowl champion from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and even though he's in line to still be a starter once again this season with the Cleveland Browns his sons recently joked that they're "not impressed" by their father's accolades.
During a funny interview with CBS Sports, the host asked one of Flacco's kids what his father would need to do in order to become more impressive to him and his answer was brutally honest; "win another Super Bowl."
