NFL wide receivers feature in star-studded Cheerios commercial before 2025 season
By Matt Reed
The NFL has been a star-studded league for many years, however, heading into the 2025 season two of the top names in the wide receiver world have teamed up to show off their talents in an awesome commercial debuting just in time for the new campaign.
RELATED: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown are featuring in a new Honey Nut Cheerios commercial where they will show off their tremendous pass-catching skills after dunking their hands in a big bowl of honey.
St. Brown has become more of a focus in the eyes of NFL fans over the past few years after getting into the podcast game with his brother, while Chase is arguably the best wideout in the entire league and has big expectations ahead of the 2025 season as Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Cincinnati offense prepare to get back to the postseason.
Chase and St. Brown will have the chance to display those talents on the same field in Week 5 when the Bengals and Lions meet in a huge clash that could have playoff implications early in the season, despite the fact that the two teams compete in opposite conferences.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Bill Belichick's deflating debut, Micah Parsons' injury, and more
CFB: Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Thanks to Bill Belichick, UNC vs TCU football game commands a strong celebrity crowd
VIRAL: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson trolled by viral beach yoga sign before UNC debut